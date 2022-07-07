After 11 Years, Woman Make-up Artist From Kerala Gets Union Membership

Mitta Antony, make-up artist.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
After eleven years of struggle, Mitta Antony, a make-up artist from Kerala, became the first woman to get a membership in the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) Make-Up Union. Antony, who was rejected by the union previously, received her membership, earlier this week, on Monday, 4 July.
Antony had applied for the union membership, shortly after she graduated from the Pattanam Rasheed Make-Up Academy in Kochi, in 2011. At the time, she was told that there was no space for women make-up artists at the union.
In an interview given to The News Minute, Antony said, "Because I did not have a membership at the FEFKA, very few people wanted to work with me. The ones who joined rarely had any respect for me. If I asked something of them, they'd tell me I am not even a FEFKA member. They'd insult my work. Most of the time, I would put up with everything, because of my passion for the work. I wouldn't even mind the meagre payments or the poor conditions at work. But at some point, I had enough."
The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), also shared a heartfelt note on their official Facebook handle for Antony's historical win, which stated, "For the first time in the history of Malayalam cinema, a Make Up woman's application for FEFKA's Make-Up Union membership has been accepted. This make-up card to be received by Mitta Antony, who has worked in over 30 films as an independent make-up artist illustrates the strength of her determination."
They concluded the note by adding, "This is the first victory from the years of joint efforts by all female make-up artists and Women in Cinema Collective. May this step pave the way for more women to receive recognition as Make Up Artists through Union cards and find equal opportunities in the Malayalam film industry. Thank you all for the solidarity to the cause."
Antony has worked as a make-up artist in a total of 37 films, some of which include several prominent films of the south cinema like, the critically acclaimed Udalazham, filmmaker Don Palathara's 1956, Central Travancore and the upcoming, The Family.
