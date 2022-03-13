Bengali Actor Rupa Dutta Arrested for Alleged Theft, Cash Found in Bag: Police

Dutta committed attention-diverting theft, and was caught while throwing a purse in the dustbin, according to a statement a police officer from the Bidhan Nagar police station gave to NDTV.

Upon further questioning, the police found several discrepancies in her story. They also found several purses and cash worth Rs 75,000 in her bag.

"The woman has been arrested in connection with kepmari (attention-diverting theft) and further investigation is underway to find out whether more people are connected with the crime," the officer said.

(With inputs from NDTV).