Unlike Homage: How 'Rocket Boys' Redacted the 'Guiding Force' Behind Pokhran

The worst, and most of all axes in the second season of Rocket Boys falls on Dr Homi Sethna.
The last few minutes of the finale of Rocket Boys reek of an unmissable tension. A storm, literally, in the desert; figuratively, in the fatiguing minds of the scientists, is nearing closure. Everyone on the ground, and away, everyone in the know of the mission behind Smiling Buddha hopes.
A little against hope, a little as a leap of the faith they’ve shown on themselves thus far. Dastidar, the man entrusted with the responsibility of pressing the button, in what is the last millimile before the finish line, completes the task with ease.
These are all reassuring cues. Everyone on the site looks outside still, just to double-check. A crater has befallen the sand bed.
The strength of the second, and the final season of Rocket Boys, that was released on Sony Liv on 16 March, lies in crafting evocative moments like the climax above.
The series entails conflict, despair, anguish, love, joy, relief; all the rasas a drama could conjure to hold the attention of a viewer. It works well too, for the fictitious web manages to cast its net. Until the holes in the net become too gaping to unsee. It’s in these instances, when the storyline of the show, which is a historical drama by definition, falls flat against the historical mirror.
Of a twist of facts that may not be immediately, or worse, never known to the viewer. In doing so, the second season of Rocket Boys fails the very historical narrative, and the constituent actors it seeks to bring to life.
The worst, and most of all axes in the second season falls on Dr Homi Sethna. Widely regarded as the ‘guiding force’ behind the first nuclear tests of the nation in Pokhran, of which the show claims to be a narrative tryst, he’s nowhere to be found until the penultimate episode.
Even then, Sethna is given about a couple of dialogues, and a momentary handshake with Dr Sarabhai, before being relegated to an invisible background. The show doesn’t clarify his presence at the testing site either, as it proceeds to neatly obscure him, and by extension, his pivotal role in one of the most significant chapters of independent India’s political and scientific journey.
In his interview in the programme ‘Carter’s New World,’ in 1987, Sethna claimed how the literature available on reprocessing, from the countries who’d already harnessed the technology was entirely incorrect. And that he and his team had to find the working principles themselves, by means of trial and error. “We got a window..but then we were on our own,” he said, underscoring the strides they had made, after having received minimal help from the globe.
It was perhaps his indigenous firmaments that lead Sethna to persuade the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to give her assent to a peaceful-nuclear experiment, in the hope of adding a layer to the defence shield of the country.
Sethna was the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission when the tests took place, and monitored the situation on-ground, along with the other scientists involved.
His weight in the scheme of things was most visible after the success of the test, when he called the Prime Minister to apprise her of the same. The series, however, doesn’t contain any of this, washing away the entirety of Sethna’s contribution – forsaking credit where it is due.
It also avoids, rather omits the much invigorating scientific debates between these scientists and their ilk. As Itty Abraham notes in his book “The Making of the Indian Atomic Bomb,” Sethna, as Raja Ramanna, albeit hailing from the Bhabha school of thought, were far more cautious than their adventurous professor in their approach; while also being in opposition to Sarabhai’s vision. Rocket Boys although doesn’t spare any indulgences for their differences.
The genre of historical dramas is a burgeoning one, even as it carries the dual responsibility of shouldering the history and drama in just about necessary proportions.
The shows of the likes of The Crown and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer’s Story faced enormous backlash for the undue fictionalisation of the narrative, where “events, made up—[were] meant to seem real.” The latter even saw a lawsuit being filed against the creators, for maligning the reputation of a prosecutor in the case.
The essential need for veracity in a historical drama arises from their promise to offer a visually rich sneak-peek into the past, which also somewhat becomes a reason for their popular appeal. A failure to do so, as in the case of Rocket Boys, betrays irresponsibility at best, and dishonesty at worst.
The case of Rocket Boys is a tad surprising too in that sense, for the director of show Abhay Pannu, very categorically denounced any “dramatisation that makes the show manipulative.”
The two met at the Wellington Pool at the Haji Ali in Mumbai. A spat on how to create pure alcohol ensued, culminating in Bhabha picking Sethna for a rare earth metal company the next day. This is just one. Many more such stories could’ve been found, and weaved into the fabric of the show, keeping both the historicity and the dramatisation intact. The second season of Rocket Boys may’ve then enjoyed a yield as good as the tests at Pokhran perhaps.
