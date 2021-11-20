Rajkummar Rao Shares New Pictures From Wedding With Patralekhaa

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa on their wedding day.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao)
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.
Rajkummar Rao tied the knot with his longtime partner, Patralekhaa on 15 November in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Wishes poured in from fans and celebrities who wished the best for the new couple. Now, a few days later, Rao has shared more pictures from the ceremony. These new candid pictures of the couple have stolen hearts on social media. Check them out here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)