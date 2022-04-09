After Uncle Robin Bhatt, Cousin Rahul Bhatt Confirms Ranbir-Alia Wedding

This was among the very first confirmations of the wedding given by any member of the couple's family. Following this, Rahul Bhatt, Alia's half brother has confirmed that he will be attending the wedding which will take place at RK House in Chembur, where Neetu Singh and Rishi Kapoor got married too.

Rahul, a former actor and gym trainer joked about how he would perform the duties of a bodyguard at the wedding instead of singing and dancing. “I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the rakshak at the wedding,” Rahul said in a statement to TOI.

Rahul has also expressed pride in his sister's choice to marry Ranbir Kapoor, and said that he wishes all the happiness in the world for the couple.

Alia and Ranbir first met while shooting Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra in 2017, and have been together since. Their wedding will most probably take place on 17 April.

(With inputs from Bombay Times and TOI).