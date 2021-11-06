Punjab Cinemas halt Sooryavanshi screening amid protests from farmers.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Kisan Ekta Morcha)
Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif released countrywide on 5 November. The film is the third instalment in Shetty's cop universe and is also the first big film to release in theatres after the pandemic broke out.
While theatres are running at full occupancy, a few screenings in Punjab have been halted amid protests from farmers, according to Film Information.
The farmers, who have been protesting against the BJP government's farm laws believe Akshay Kumar to be a supporter of the party. Skyee, a two-cinema property at Budladha, Punjab, did not screen the morning shows of the film today. Similarly, Mukta A2, another theatre at Ropar has also discontinued the screening. The Kisan Ekta Morcha has also put out a post on Facebook calling to boycott the film. "They come, they loot us & then forget us! We will strongly oppose show casing of #Suryavanshi in #punjab theatres! Won’t allow them loot us more," the post reads.
Other cinemas in the Patiala region are also contemplating the same as it is believed that the farmers will soon lead a procession urging audiences to stop watching the film in cinemas. They also fear that their property will be damaged in case they continue the screenings.
Reports also suggest that local police stations are getting in touch with the cinemas and urging them to halt screenings for now.
(With inputs from Film Information).
