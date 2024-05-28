Panchayat Season 3 Released Today: Where to Watch Free Live Streaming on OTT?

Panchayat Season 3 Released Today on OTT.
(Photo: thestatesman.com)
Panchayat Season 3 Out: After the amazing and captivating story of first two seasons, fans were eagerly waiting for the the third season of popular web series Panchayat. Now the anticipation is over as the third season of Panchayat directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra has been released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. Interested users can now enjoy all the episodes of Panchayat on Prime Video from today. The Neena Gupta starrer is one of the most loved and watched OTT shows on Prime Video and is now available for live streaming.
The story of the Panchayat Season 3 still revolves around the village life and fights among villagers. However, some new things have been added into the plot, such as intricate politics and bureaucracy in the village. In the season 3 story, a twist has been added with the transfer of Sachiv Ji, making the story even more intriguing.
Panchayat Season 3 season was released today on 28 May 2024.
Panchayat Season 3 can be live streamed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.
New users who wish to watch Panchayat Season 3 free on Prime Video must know that they can take advantage of a one-month free trial offer provided by the platform. For 1 month they won't be charged anything, and after that they can either subscribe or unsubscribe the membership.
All those users who wish to subscribe to free 1 month trial of Amazon Prime Video can follow the below steps.
Go to the primevideo.com.
Sign in with your registered mobile number.
Enter the password.
Click on the option for 'Start your free 30-day trial'.
Choose a membership plan.
Select payment method.
Remember you should cancel the free trial before it ends, otherwise you will be paid.
According to different sources, Panchayat Season 4 will be released in due time. The team has already started working on the season 4, and few episodes have been already completed. An official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.
