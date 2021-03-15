Oscar Nominations 2021 Live Streaming: Where to Watch It Online 

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will reveal Oscar Nominations of 93rd Academy Awards 2021 on Monday, 15 March. Academy Awards are one of the most awaited award shows in the world.
This year, the academy has invited start couple Priyanka and Nick Jonas to announce the Oscar nominations. The nominations will be followed by the main event which is scheduled on 25 April 2021.
Where to Watch Oscar Nominations Live?
The Oscar Nominations Live can be watched on Oscars.com and YouTube channel. It will also streamed live on Academy’s social media handles.
