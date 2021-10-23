Case Based on Inadmissible Whatsapp Chats: Aryan Khan’s Bail Plea at Bombay HC

The plea cites Section 67 of the NDPS act where such statements were considered inadmissible in the Tofan Singh case.

"...apart from inadmissible and illegally obtained material there is absolutely no material against the Applicant to justify his arrest and incarceraton. The entire case of the prosecution is based solely on the statement of the Applicant u/s. 67 NDPS Act, which has been held to be inadmissible in Tofan Singh's case and purported Whatsapp messages purportedly recovered from the mobile phone purportedly seized rom the Applicant in flagrant violation of S. 100 Cr. P. C. and Section 50 NDPS Act and Art 20 of the Constitution of India."