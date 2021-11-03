Here's Why Sunidhi Chauhan Has Chosen Not to do Reality Shows Anymore

Sunidhi Chauhan, in collaboration with Seagram's Royal Stag, has sung an anthem for T20 titled '#InItToWinIt'. When asked about the match, just like any other cricket fan, Sunidhi told The Quint that while she is feeling bad for the team, she is also very angry.

Sunidhi, who has judged many singing reality shows in the past, is hardly seen on television nowadays. Speaking about the reason the singer said that while she enjoyed being a part of the shows, she wants to do something different now. So if they have an out-of-the-box idea she is open to it.

She also spoke about how she discovered herself during the lockdown and how her son responds to her singing.

Watch the video for more.