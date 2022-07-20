Singer Zubeen Garg Airlifted to Guwahati For Hospitalization Post Head Injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalized post a head injury in Assam.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
Popular playback singer Zubeen Garg was airlifted to Guwahati for hospitalisation following a head injury on Wednesday morning, 20 July. The musician had reportedly fallen in the washroom of Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh on 19 July, where he was staying, as per a report by the NDTV.
The musician has received several stiches on his head but his vital parameters are in a stable condition now.
In continuation to the report, the doctors performed a Computed Tomography (CT) Scan post the musician's hospitalization.
The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that Garg can be flown out of the state for his further treatment, if a requirement occurs. He also directed the Deputy Commisioner of Dibrugarh to closely monitor the singer's condition.
The Health Minister of the state, Kashab Mahanta is also looking into the matter.
Garg is a multi-lingual, Assamese singer who has sung several hits in Bollywood films. Some of his renowned Hindi tracks include Ya Ali from the movie Gangster, and Dil Tu Hi Bata from Krrish 3, among others.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)