Sidhu Moose Wala’s Latest Track ‘Mera Na’ Releases Online to Record Views
(Photo: Instagram)
Sidhu Moose Wala's new song 'Mera Na' was released on Friday, 7 April 2023. The song went on to get 3.5 million views in just three hours. The hit songs also feature international artists Burna Boy & Steel Banglez.
Both the audio and video of the song have been released on YouTube. The song Sidhu's vocals and rap from Burna Boy with music by Steel Banglez. The video has been directed by Navkaran Brar.
Take a look at the song here:
The late singer appears in the video through the depiction of murals and paintings. The video uses VFX deep fake technology.
Many fans took to the comment section to talk about the song, one fan said, "Legend never die...." while another fan wrote, "The vibe of this song is just too out of the world .... So relaxing and calm music legend never die ... He will forever live in our hearts." Another comment read, "He was a legend And he will be remembered always."
