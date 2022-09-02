Punjabi Singer Nirvair Singh Dies in a Car Accident in Australia

'Tere Bina' singer Nirvair Singh dies in a car accident.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
Popular Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh, who is known for his song 'Tere Bina' recently passed away in a road accident in Australia. The singer was based in Melbourne, Australia. According to a report by Daily Mail UK, Nirvair was driving in his lane when a speeding car lost its control and smashed into a jeep, which then overturned into the singer's lane. The collision was so severe that the singer died on the spot.
In continuation to the report, the police claimed that Nirvair, who had relocated to Australia nine years ago, was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
It was reported that a car was spotted driving erratically in the vicinity before striking two vehicles in the Diggers Rest neighbourhood. A Wallan man, 23 and a Sunbury woman, 26, were arrested at the scene and are still in the hospital under police guard. No charges have been laid so far, on the two.
The third car's driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries after the collision.
The unfortunate news of the singer's sudden death shocked several fans and his fellow singers. Singer Gagan Sandhu Kokri, who had also worked in one of Nirvair's albums shared, "Your song was the best song in our album My Turn, from which we all started our careers. You were a very good person and your departure was a shock for everyone in Melbourne. RIP bro."
The singer gained his popularity from the song 'Tere Bina' from his album 'My Turn.' 'Je Russgi,' 'Ferrari Dream,' and 'Hikk Thok Ke,' a 2018 duet with Gurlez Akhtar, are a few of the other hits.