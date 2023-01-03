Lata Mangeshkar features on Rolling Stone’s list of 200 Best Singers of All Time.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Late singer Lata Mangeshkar features on the American magazine, Rolling Stone’s list of the '200 Best Singers of All Time.' The legendary singer claimed the 84th spot on the list. The list includes singers such as Jungkook from the popular South Korean band BTS, the late Pakistani singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and others.
The magazine wrote, “The crystalline, eternally girlish voice of ‘the Melody Queen’ is a cornerstone of Indian pop music, with a global influence spread via Bollywood films, whose golden era she defined. Lata was the empress of playback singers, the vocal magicians who perform songs for actors to lip-sync in lavish movie musicals, recording over 7,000 such songs, by some estimates.”
Aretha Franklin took the top spot while the other top 10 artists in the list include Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, and Otis Redding amongst others.
Moroever, the list also featured singers like Adele, Paul McCartney David Bowie, Louis Armstrong, Ariana Grande. Celine Dion, however, do not feature in the list, much to dismay of her fans.
Lata Mangeshkar died in February 2022 at the age of 92. She recorded songs in over 36 languages.
