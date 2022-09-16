Justin Bieber Cancels October Tour To India Due To Health Issues

Justin Bieber cancels his October world tour, including his concert in New Delhi, in light of his health.
Photo Courtesy: Twitter
Three months ago, Canadian singer Justin Bieber took to social media to announce that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, due to which he has been battling partial face paralysis.
In light of his current health situation, he has called off his Justice World Tour scheduled for October. This includes his concert in New Delhi.
The update has been confirmed by BookMyShow on Thursday (15 September) through an official statement on social media. The post reads, "We are extremely disappointed to share that the Justin Bieber Justice World Tour - India scheduled for October 18th, 2022 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi has been cancelled owing to the singer's health condition. Along with New Delhi in India, the artist has also cancelled other stops in the tour's run-up to the India show including Chile, Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, Bahrain, UAE and Israel."
BookMyShow has also began initiating ticket refunds, according to the aforementioned statement. "While the cancellation has been dependent on factors outside of our control, what is in our hands, is your experience as a BookMyShow user and transparency you expect in the resolution to this situation" the statement explains.
The October tour would have marked the Love Yourself singer's second visit to India. In 2017, he performed in Mumbai as part of his Purpose World Tour.
Before calling off the tour completely, Bieber had shared a note on his social media announcing that he's taking a break from the tour to "focus on his health".
