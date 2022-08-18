Jimmy Fallon Danced to Katrina Kaif & Sidharth Malhotra's Song 'Kala Chashma'

Jimmy Fallon Dances to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's Song 'Kala Chashma'
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
American talk show host, Jimmy Fallon, and his guest for the night Demi Lovato seemed to groove to the beats of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's song 'Kala Chashma' in the video that seemed to be taken on sets of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.
Demi Lovato shared the video of them dancing to the song. She captioned the post with a short and sweet message to Jimmy, stating, "@jimmyfallon you OK?"
Many fans reacted to the viral video of Jimmy dancing. In the hilarious video, Jimmy is seen on the floor attempting to dance to the tunes in question.
One fan wrote, "Omg the audio used is from chala chashma song ily Demi". Another fan wrote, "Not Demi using audio from an Indian song." While another comment read, "Hindi song (Kala Chashma) at the background makes is special!!"
