Irish Singer-Songwriter Sinéad O'Connor Dies at 56

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time," the singer's family said in a statement reported by the BBC.

Sinéad was public about her mental illness and revealed that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The singer rose to fame in her mid-20s and was known for her expressive music. Her most recent album was 'I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss,' which was released in 2014. Sinéad had also sung for the seventh season of Outlander.