‘Grease’ Star-Singer Olivia Newton-John Passes Away at 73, Had Breast Cancer

Singer-actor Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73, at her home in southern California on Monday, 8 August. The Grease star had disclosed her battle with breast cancer years ago. Eventually, the cancer had metastasized and spread to her back, compelling her to cancel shows, as per a report by The Hindu.

The artist was a four-time Grammy winner and had starred in the hit movie musical Grease co-starring John Travolta.