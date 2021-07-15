Eros Now Music to Launch Over 100 Singles Across Genres

Eros Now, the OTT entertainment platform, announced that they will launch an extensive collection of over 100 singles under the Eros Now Music banner this year. This line-up includes music from popular artistes like Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, Akasa, Ankit Tiwari, Nooran Sisters, etc.

The entertainment service also unveiled their line-up for July which includes ten singles featuring Shibani Kashyap, Adhyayan Suman, and others. These singles will release across the Mainstream, Devotional, and Spiritual & Healing series. Adhyayan Suman's Jab Se Dekha is part of the line-up.

July's line-up also features Punjabi tracks like Lakk Shake by Veen Ranjha and Shibani Kashyap, and Achieve straight from the heartland of Punjab by artiste Indi Singh.

Pradeep Dwivedi, CEO of Eros of International Media, said in a statement, “I am confident that our diverse line-up will entertain the enthusiasts while creating opportunities for both established and emerging artists to launch their music on our marquee label.”