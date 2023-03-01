Ed Sheeran Announces Release Date for His Next Album 'Subtract'

A snippet from the diary entry read, “Within the space of a month, my pregnant wife got told she had a tumour, with no route for treatment until after the birth. My best friend Jamal, a brother to me, died suddenly, and I found myself in court defending my integrity and career as a songwriter,” Sheeran wrote.

“For the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like. I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life,” he added.