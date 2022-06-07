Armaan Malik Collaborates With Ed Sheeran, Says He Is Living His 'Dream'

Ed Sheeran and Armaan Malik
(Photo:Twitter)
Armaan Malik took to Instagram on Monday to announce his collaboration with English singer Ed Sheeran. The song in question is '2Step' which is scheduled to release on Tuesday. The original version of the song was released in 2021 as part of Sheeran's album, Equal. And now the second version is also releasing.
Armaan shared the poster of 2Step, which showcases a butterfly against an orange toned backdrop. The poster read, "Ed Sheeran- Step (feat. Armaan Malik)." He captioned the post with, "Out tomorrow," while also adding a butterfly and a red heart emoji.
He also shared another post on Instagram revealing his excitement on working with Ed Sheeran and sharing a throwback video. Captioning the post with, "2Steps back down memory lane, 2Steps forward in living my dream. Manifestation is real."
Armaan Malik has previously collaborated with K-pop star Eric Nam and American music producer KSHMR.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)