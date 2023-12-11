Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu Feature In Romantic Song 'O Maahi'

Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu Feature In Romantic Song 'O Maahi'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Ahead of the release of Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan shared a new song called 'O Maahi' with his fans. The promotional song has been shot in UAE and is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam.
The video shows Shah Rukh in an all-black look, walking through a desert. The song also features Taapsee Pannu as they make their way towards their destination. The song is yet another romantic number from the film.
Sharing the song, SRK wrote on X, "Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete gain (We take so much time to express it). Sometimes we don’t get the chance. Sometimes we don’t find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this...So say it Now...Today...Tomorrow, and Everyday...” Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera...Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera...” with this song. Make this your love songâ€æmy lover friends. (sic)"
Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar and Gauri Khan.
