Dunki Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan & Taapsee Pannu Feature In Romantic Song 'O Maahi'

Sharing the song, SRK wrote on X, "Love, ishq, mohabbat, pyaar...yeh sabka izhaar karne mein hum waqt laga dete gain (We take so much time to express it). Sometimes we don’t get the chance. Sometimes we don’t find the words. This song is dedicated to all the lovers who feel like this...So say it Now...Today...Tomorrow, and Everyday...” Mere Ishq pe Haq hua tera...Lo mein qayamat tak hua tera...” with this song. Make this your love songâ€æmy lover friends. (sic)"

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. Dunki is produced by Rajkumar and Gauri Khan.