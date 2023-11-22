Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Music Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Dunki Drop 2: SRK Looks Smitten With Taapsee Pannu In New Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Dunki Drop 2: SRK Looks Smitten With Taapsee Pannu In New Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on 21 December.
Quint Entertainment
Music
Published:

SRK Looks Smitten With Taapsee Pannu In New Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p> SRK Looks Smitten With Taapsee Pannu In New Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Shah Rukh Khan has given back-to-back blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan. And the ace actor is all set for the release of his third most-anticipated film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. On Wednesday, 22 November, the makers released the film's first song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya'.

In the song, SRK looks smitten with Taapsee's character. We see SRK being dragged by her character while in the background he seems to be in complete awe of her. He is also seen dancing as the scene takes place.

Take a look at the song:

Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is an immigration drama set in Punjab. It also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role. SRK plays Hardy, a man who desperately wants to move to London with his friends. Taapsee plays the character of Manu, and Vicky plays Sukhi in the film.

Dunki is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. It will hit the big screens on 21 December.

Also Read'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan to Drop Film's First Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya' On This Date

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT