Dunki Drop 2: SRK Looks Smitten With Taapsee Pannu In New Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'

SRK Looks Smitten With Taapsee Pannu In New Song 'Lutt Putt Gaya'.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan has given back-to-back blockbusters with Pathaan and Jawan. And the ace actor is all set for the release of his third most-anticipated film Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. On Wednesday, 22 November, the makers released the film's first song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya'.
In the song, SRK looks smitten with Taapsee's character. We see SRK being dragged by her character while in the background he seems to be in complete awe of her. He is also seen dancing as the scene takes place.
Take a look at the song:
Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki is an immigration drama set in Punjab. It also stars Boman Irani in a pivotal role. SRK plays Hardy, a man who desperately wants to move to London with his friends. Taapsee plays the character of Manu, and Vicky plays Sukhi in the film.
Dunki is backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, Rajkumar Hirani Films, and Jio Studios. It will hit the big screens on 21 December.
