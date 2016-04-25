B’day Jukebox: Arijit Singh Is the Voice of Millennial Romance

At 32, Arijit Singh is without a doubt the voice of his generation. Though he’s probably Bollywood’s most media shy celebrity today, he simply transforms on stage as he holds the mic. The award winning playback singer maintains that he hates being a celebrity, and came into the world of music only for the love of it. On Arijit’s birthday, we celebrate with a jukebox of his biggest hits, and also share some lesser known facts about the soulful purist.