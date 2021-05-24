Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners' List: The Weeknd Wins Big

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 on NBC. The BBMAs award the best in music. The Weeknd led with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Nick Jonas hosted the event which featured performances by Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, and H.E.R among others. K-pop group BTS performed their latest single Butter.

Here's a complete list of nominations and winners (highlighted):