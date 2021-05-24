Billboard Music Awards 2021 Winners' List: The Weeknd Wins Big

The Billboard Music Awards streamed on 23 May on NBC.
The Weeknd and band BTS won under multiple categories at the BBMAs 2021

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Weeknd and band BTS won under multiple categories at the BBMAs 2021</p></div>

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 on NBC. The BBMAs award the best in music. The Weeknd led with wins in 10 categories, including top artist, top male artist and top Hot 100 artist. Nick Jonas hosted the event which featured performances by Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, DJ Khaled, and H.E.R among others. K-pop group BTS performed their latest single Butter.

Here's a complete list of nominations and winners (highlighted):

The Weeknd won big at the BBMAs 2021

Top Artist

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Pop Smoke

  • Taylor Swift

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

'Top New Artist' Pop Smoke

Top New Artist

  • Gabby Barrett

  • Doja Cat

  • Jack Harlow

  • Pop Smoke (WINNER)

  • Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Lil Baby

  • Pop Smoke

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

Taylor Swift is the highest awarded woman in BBMA history

Top Female Artist

  • Billie Eilish

  • Ariana Grande

  • Dua Lipa

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Taylor Swift (WINNER)

K-pop group BTS

Top Duo/Group

  • AC/DC

  • AJR

  • BTS (WINNER)

  • Dan + Shay

  • Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Pop Smoke

  • Post Malone

  • Taylor Swift (WINNER)

Top Hot 100 Artist

  • DaBaby

  • Drake

  • Dua Lipa

  • Pop Smoke

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Streaming Songs Artist

  • DaBaby

  • Drake (WINNER)

  • Lil Baby

  • Pop Smoke

  • The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

  • Justin Bieber

  • BTS (WINNER)

  • Megan Thee Stallion

  • Morgan Wallen

  • The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

  • Justin Bieber

  • Lewis Capaldi

  • Dua Lipa

  • Harry Styles

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

  • BLACKPINK

  • BTS (WINNER)

  • Ariana Grande

  • SB19

  • Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

  • Jhené Aiko

  • Justin Bieber

  • Chris Brown

  • Doja Cat

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

Top R&B Male Artist

  • Justin Bieber

  • Chris Brown

  • The Weeknd (WINNER)

'Top R&B Female Artist' Doja Cat

Top R&B Female Artist

  • Jhené Aiko

  • Doja Cat (WINNER)

  • SZA

Top Rap Artist

  • DaBaby

  • Drake

  • Juice WRLD

  • Lil Baby

  • Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Top Rap Male Artist

  • Juice WRLD

  • Lil Baby

  • Pop Smoke (WINNER)

Top Rap Female Artist

  • Cardi B

  • Megan Thee Stallion (WINNER)

  • Saweetie

Top Country Artist

  • Gabby Barrett

  • Kane Brown

  • Luke Combs

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

Top Country Male Artist

  • Luke Combs

  • Chris Stapleton

  • Morgan Wallen (WINNER)

'Top Country Female Artist' Gabby Barrett

Top Country Female Artist

  • Gabby Barrett (WINNER)

  • Maren Morris

  • Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line (WINNER)

Maddie & Tae

Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Male Artist

  • Bad Bunny (WINNER)

  • J Balvin

  • Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Becky G

  • Karol G (WINNER)

  • Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

  • Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

  • Los Dos Carnales

Top Rock Artist

  • AC/DC

  • AJR

  • Five Finger Death Punch

  • Machine Gun Kelly (WINNER)

  • twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

  • Anuel AA

  • Bad Bunny (WINNER)

  • J Balvin

  • Maluma

  • Ozuna

Karol G wins 'Top Latin Female Artist'

Top Latin Female Artist

  • Becky G

  • Karol G (WINNER)

  • Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

  • Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

  • Eslabón Armado (WINNER)

  • Los Dos Carnales

Lady Gaga wins the category 'Top Dance/ Electronic Artist'

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

  • The Chainsmokers

  • Kygo

  • Lady Gaga (WINNER)

  • Marshmello

  • Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

  • Casting Crowns

  • Elevation Worship (WINNER)

  • for KING & COUNTRY

  • Carrie Underwood

  • Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

  • Kirk Franklin

  • Koryn Hawthorne

  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard

  • Maverick City Music

  • Kanye West (WINNER)

Top Billboard 200 Album

  • Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

  • Lil Baby, My Turn

  • Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

  • Taylor Swift, folklore

  • The Weeknd, After Hours

Top R&B Album

  • Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

  • Doja Cat, Hot Pink

  • Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

  • The Weeknd, After Hours (WINNER)

Top Rap Album

  • DaBaby, Blame It On Baby

  • Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

  • Lil Baby, My Turn

  • Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

  • Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon (WINNER)

Top Country Album

  • Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

  • Sam Hunt, Southside

  • Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

  • Carrie Underwood, My Gift

  • Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album (WINNER)

Top Rock Album

  • AC/DC, Power Up

  • Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

  • Glass Animals, Dreamland

  • Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall (WINNER)

  • Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You

Top Latin Album

  • Anuel AA, Emmanuel

  • Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

  • Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

  • Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG (WINNER)

  • J Balvin, Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

  • DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

  • Gryffin, Gravity

  • Kygo, Golden Hour

  • Lady Gaga, Chromatica (WINNER)

  • Kylie Minogue, Disco

Top Christian Album

  • Bethel Music, Peace

  • Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

  • Carrie Underwood, My Gift (WINNER)

  • We The Kingdom, Holy Water

  • Zach Williams, Rescue Story

Top Gospel Album

  • Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

  • Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1 (WINNER)

  • Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

  • Kierra Sheard, Kierra

Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Streaming Song

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

  • Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”

  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

  • BTS, “Dynamite” (WINNER)

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

  • Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”

  • Harry Styles, “Adore You”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

  • Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope” (WINNER)

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR”

  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

  • Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R., “B.S.”

  • Justin Bieber ft. Quavo, “Intentions”

  • Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

  • Doja Cat, “Say So”

  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights” (WINNER)

Top Rap Song

  • 24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”

  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “ROCKSTAR” (WINNER)

  • Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “WHATS POPPIN”

  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage”

Top Country Song

  • Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”

  • Gabby Barrett, “I Hope” (WINNER)

  • Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”

  • Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”

  • Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”

AJR won 'Top Rock Song' for their song 'Bang!'

Top Rock Song

  • AJR, “Bang!” (WINNER)

  • All Time Low ft. blackbear, “Monsters”

  • Glass Animals, “Heat Waves”

  • Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear, “my ex’s best friend"

  • twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

  • Bad Bunny, “Yo Perreo Sola”

  • Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “Dákiti” (WINNER)

  • Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin, “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

  • Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái”

  • Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers, “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

  • Lady Gaga, “Stupid Love”

  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain on Me”

  • SAINt JHN, “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” (WINNER)

  • Surf Mesa ft. Emilee, “ily (i love you baby)”

  • Topic & A7S, “Breaking Me”

Top Christian Song

  • Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens” (WINNER)

  • for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “TOGETHER”

  • Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”

  • Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”

  • Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”

Top Gospel Song

  • Koryn Hawthorne, “Speak To Me”

  • Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music, “Movin’ On”

  • Marvin Sapp, “Thank You For It All”

  • Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”

  • Kanye West ft. Travis Scott, “Wash Us In The Blood” (WINNER)

