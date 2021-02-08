Been Getting Film Offers Since I Started Singing: Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal recently released her new single Angana Morey. Shreya and her brother Shoumyadeep have collaborated for this song. While Shreya wrote the lyrics and composed the song her brother produced it.

During a LIVE conversation with The Quint Shreya said how she managed to work on the song during lockdown and how she shot it in her house. She also gave some tips to budding singers.

Shreya added that she has been getting film offers ever since she started singing professionally. While the acting bug has not bitten her yet, but the singer said she doesn't mind doing a short film for an OTT platform.

