Review: ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ Would’ve Benefited From Being More ‘Hatke'

If there is a champion for a fake dating/fake marriage AU in Bollywood, it would perhaps be director Laxman Utekar. His previous films like Luka Chuppi and Mimi both deal with people who had to, in one way or another, lie about their marital status.

In his latest Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, there exists a married couple who must once again lie to the law but in their own different way.