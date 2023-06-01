‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Review: Fans Needed This Leap of Faith

I promise to try my best to not give you any major spoilers!

What can one say about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that hasn’t already been said? Visually stunning, the best Spider-Man (or maybe superhero?) movie of the year (ever?), a real teenager hero’s journey. So, naturally, the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has giant shoes to fill. And boy, does it stand tall.