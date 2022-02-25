Review: With a Stellar Madhuri Dixit 'The Fame Game' Makes For a Fun Binge Watch

Can I just say before anything else how exciting it always is to see Madhuri Dixit on screen? She is just a joy to look at. She carries herself with a strength, elegance, and dignity that hasn’t faded at all over the years. I watch her films from 20 years ago, from a time when I was a toddler, and feel that perhaps the rest of us are growing older and she, only aging like fine wine.

That smile and her history of being a classically trained dancer mixed with the sweetness with which she speaks in Marathi? Has me floored. It is safe to say that she is a breath of fresh air always and this show is no different (now that I’m done fangirling).