'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Review: Alia Bhatt in One of Her Finest Performances

Sanjay Leela Bhansali as always is unafraid to show us the world through his lens, each frame crafted to perfection. A scene where the Kamathipura girls are seated on a single long bench painting their faces even as their expressions show shards of broken promises and trust almost feels like a painting.

In another sequence when Gangu is writing a letter on behalf of one of the brothel inmates to her father everyone joins in pouring out their own pain and heartbreak into it. It’s their shared tragic life and pain that seamlessly flows as words to the imaginary letter they want to send back home. It’s as visually arresting a scene visually as it is moving emotionally.

Bhansali with the help of cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee creates and conjures many such beautiful scenes. The pace might get a little too indulgent at places, but we are drawn back in sometimes through the grandeur of the songs and at others sucked into the bewitching drama that ensues between characters.