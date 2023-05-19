‘Fast X’ Review: Vin Diesel-led Franchise Might Need to Hit the Brakes Soon

Director Louis Leterrier understands action because every scene, even if it is underwhelming, is meticulously crafted and does distract you from the logical loopholes enough to do the trick. The dialogues are clunky and rather forgettable which would’ve been easy to forgive if there was anything to write home about in terms of screenplay.

Jason Momoa is a problematic delight to see on screen and so obviously queercoded. He looks stunning and flashy in his silk shirts and bright pastel cars but the fact that the villain is the one portraying anything different than the testosterone-heavy masculinity oozing from every other character is worrying.