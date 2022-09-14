Siya Review: Indian Cinema's Giant Leap Taken by Industry's Small-Scale Players

American psychiatrist, researcher, teacher, and author Judith Lewis Herman says, “... in practice the standard for what constitutes rape is set not at the level of women's experience of violation but just above the level of coercion acceptable to men.” The film throws open a challenge about determining the original point of violation. When is Siya violated first? Is it when she's raped the first time? Or, is it when she is accosted by the village goons on the road for the first time?

And then there is another list of nagging questions in one's head. Is rape enough to break one's spirit? Or does the rapist need something beyond the penetrative violation to do so? Is rape an accident or fait accompli? Why is rape meant to be the biggest tragedy of a woman's life? Can she ever be anything but a rape victim who has survived?

In her bestselling book, What We Talk About When We Talk About Rape author activist Sohaila Abdulali has made an effort to transform discourse around rape culture. It begins by putting our assumptions to test. The primary premise is, why does rape become the focal point of a victim's life—and that of her family—while the perpetrators move on even after being convicted. Mundra's film, in a subtle, unassuming way, is trying to do the same.

It might not have been the original directorial intent but the way Siya, a minor, carries on forces one to revisit attitudes towards the act of rape and its impact on the victim. After all, as Roland Barthes suggests, to impose an author on a text limits its meaning—Siya goes beyond directorial intent.