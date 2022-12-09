‘Salaam Venky’ Review: Despite Memorable Performances, an Earnest Movie Stumbles

A topic like this and the cast we’re presented with would’ve benefited from a more restrained and mature screenplay. Venky is someone who loves films to the extent of frequently quoting iconic dialogues and this should've been just an endearing aspect to his character instead of the becoming the only few times dialogues perfectly land.

Some of the dialogues come off corny instead of being heartfelt and that undercuts the already heavily saturated tone a lot. Having to portray a character who is both full of life and yet having to grapple with the fast-approaching reality of death sounds like a Herculean task and Vishal Jethwa as Venky delivers.