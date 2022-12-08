‘Vadh’ Review: Neena Gupta-Sanjay Mishra Film Is a Gripping Tale of Morality

This ‘tell don’t show’ works in the film’s favour and so does the background score by Gurcharan Singh. However, the background does come across as being too generic in places; it's what we have come to expect from thrillers and that takes away from the viewing experience.

Notably, the makers of Vadh trust their audience enough to know that they do not need to be subjected to the brutality of the crime to feel empathy or horror.