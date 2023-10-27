‘Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video’ Review: More Than What Meets the Eye

Sajini’s controlling and abusive fiance fronts like the ‘nice guy in trouble’ often reiterating that he was a ‘good boyfriend, right?’ Sajini’s friend, not acknowledging any of her part in the matter, continues to start one social media campaign after another. Every character is less interested in Sajini’s disappearance and more in their personal interests and posturing.

It is a disheartening and raw insight into the real world.