‘Guns & Gulaabs’ Review: Raj & DK’s Gangster Comedy Is Delightfully Whimsical

Even some of the best shows with multiple narratives manage to get too convoluted in their own vision but Raj and DK’s latest Guns & Gulaabs’ strength is its sure-footedness. The show opens by introducing all of its parallel plots. Swimming through an opium field, the audience is taken to a group of schoolboys arguing about whose love is more saccha (true).

Moments later, a man is seen running across the screen with others in hot pursuit. This is the world of Guns & Gulaabs.