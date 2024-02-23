Poacher Review: Alia Bhatt-Backed Show on Poaching Is Raw, Impressive & Incisive

The one issue with the show is that the narrative lulls in the middle – perhaps it’s because episode 2 is one of the show’s most impressive. The episodes that follow threaten to lose your attention. That is not to say that they’re bad episodes; it’s just that the runtime is so big that the one episode in between that’s about 30 minutes long feels like a breath of fresh air. But perhaps if you’re not binge-watching the show, it won’t be such a big issue.

In some places, the show feels too dramatic, especially in the last episode when the entire mission comes to a close. The ‘good’ vs ‘bad’ battle is finally at its last legs and the stakes are higher than ever. Regrettably, the intense dramatisation makes the scenes feel a little fake, which is a pity for a show that even managed to make the CGI animals look eerily real (except that one baby monkey on a pole but it was too cute to fault).

The show is never devoid of its natural setting – from the distinct curse words and the sound of traffic and stray dogs when the show shifts to Delhi to the ambient sounds of the forest that creeps in every other second. Even the way multiple languages have been woven into the show is impressive – it never feels like the makers are trying to create a pan-Indian show. It doesn’t feel fabricated.