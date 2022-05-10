'Panchayat' S2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Faces New Problems

Jitendra Kumar as the Panchayat secretary of a village in Panchayat.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
After a successful first season, Jitendra Kumar and the cast of Panchayat are returning with a second season. The trailer for season 2 shows that Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra) will face new challenges as the Panchayat secretary of a village Phulera, in Uttar Pradesh.
The trailer promises the same satire and humour as the first season as Abhishek and the villagers tackle the issues they face.
Watch the trailer here:
There is still the matter of the Common Admission Test (CAT) that Abhishek has to crack if he wants to leave his surroundings. With the exam in five months, and problems piling on, how will Abhishek deal with it all?
Talking about his role, Jitendra said in a statement, "Growing up within the limits of a small town myself, I could relate to the dilemmas and hesitance of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life."
Panchayat has been created by The Viral Fever and has been scripted by Chandan Kumar. The show, directed by Deepak Kumar, also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Biswapati Sarkar.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)