'Panchayat' S2 Trailer: Jitendra Kumar as Abhishek Faces New Problems

There is still the matter of the Common Admission Test (CAT) that Abhishek has to crack if he wants to leave his surroundings. With the exam in five months, and problems piling on, how will Abhishek deal with it all?

Talking about his role, Jitendra said in a statement, "Growing up within the limits of a small town myself, I could relate to the dilemmas and hesitance of Abhishek right from day one, though he had a bigger challenge of transitioning into the rural life."

Panchayat has been created by The Viral Fever and has been scripted by Chandan Kumar. The show, directed by Deepak Kumar, also stars Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, and Biswapati Sarkar.