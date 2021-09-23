'Sunny' Movie Review: Jayasurya's Film Is an Ode to Hope and Second Chances

Featuring just one actor in a single space, the Ranjith Sankar-Jayasurya team add another feather to their collaborative cap with their latest film Sunny. The pandemic and the resulting quarantine and lockdown has inspired a few Indian films, shows and anthologies that have explored the unchartered circumstances were are in, and Sunny stands out amongst them.

Unlike their previous successful ventures like Punyalan Agarbattis, Su..Su..Sudhi Vathmeekam, Punyalan Private Limited and the Pretham franchise, Sankar and Jayasurya's Sunny is completely devoid of comedy. The duo stick to telling a dark yet soulful story of a down-on-his-luck, guilt and debt-ridden music composer desperately looking for a way out.