‘Munjya’ Review: Engaging but a Watered-Down Version of the ‘Scare’ It Promised

But where there is an antagonist there must be a protagonist. This lofty responsibility rests on Bittu’s (Abhay Verma) shoulders. A meek and frightened man who doesn’t have the courage to confess his feelings to his college friend Bela (Sharvari) is suddenly confronted by a living nightmare. Verma’s casting feels apt for Bittu’s role – he isn’t a ‘hero’ by any means but keeps fighting to protect the people he loves. Even his courage is tied to his fear of loss.

Verma captures Bittu’s fear perfectly, making for a more terrified and less innovative Rohit (from Koi... Mil Gaya). Sharvari, though less present in the film than others, leaves quite an impact. The performance that stands out is Suhas Joshi as Bittu’s grandmother.