'Mrs Undercover' Review: Radhika Apte Is Really Fighting Against All Odds

She pulls at your heartstrings when necessary and uses her comedic timing to elicit laughs in the film’s more comic scenes.

Saheb Chatterjee as Durga’s husband Deb is appropriately frustrating and does his part in the film well; as does every other person in the cast (shout-out to Laboni Sarkar). They take what they’re given and run with it. Even the way Rajesh Sharma and Apte play off of each other in their scenes is pretty engaging.