'Gumraah' Review: Aditya Roy Kapur Film Is More of a Let Down Than It Is Fun

The maker adds self-explanatory title cards to the film which seem to be purely an attempt at a different format. It has none of the wit of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey for instance.

A remake of the Tamil film Thadam, the movie in the hands of director Vardhan Ketkar does nothing more than you'd expect. And that's never a great quality for a thriller. Halfway through, you'd be praying for your intuition to be wrong.