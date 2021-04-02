Review: Netflix's 'Irul' Is a Gripping Tale of Drama and Mistrust

That would be most of us after seeing the trailer of Irul . What’s there not to be excited about - a psychological thriller with ace actors and a promising debutante director. Conveniently being streamed on Netflix too. Well, let’s just say it doesn’t disappoint.

Irul, meaning darkness, is Naseef Yusuf Izuddin’s first outing as a director. Naseef has some pretty impressive antecedents, having worked as an assistant director in Bollywood with films such as Kai Po Che!, Happy New Year, Raees, Newton and Tumbba.

A whodunnit is tough to pull off, especially on the mature audiences we are today. We have a fatigue of a 'seen that, done that' in almost all genres. And the film's beginning is pretty unspectacular too. Even the setting is a bit of the usual mystery trope. A rainy night, a solitary couple, car breaks down in the middle of nowhere, a strange mansion and its even stranger occupant…. It meanders a bit initially and takes a while to settle down. But when you stick with it the unraveling is unsettling, exciting and keeps you guessing and missing and guessing and getting it right… as a thriller should.