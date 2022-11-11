'Monica O My Darling' Review: The Film's Cast Is Fit for the Pulpiest of Stories

After a shocking murder in the first five minutes, the show moves on to show Jayant (or Jay) getting a big promotion at work. However, his euphoria is short-lived. He finds out that Monica is pregnant, supposedly with his child – this poses complications for him since he’s dating his boss’ daughter.

As he tries to grapple with the new developments, he is joined by other men who believe that Monica is trying to “blackmail” them. A diabolical plan is hatched but things then start to go haywire with each person looking at the other suspiciously.