Review: 'Phone Bhoot' is Somehow Both Funny and Unfunny

Katrina Kaif as Ragini doesn’t have much to work with beyond the punchlines and that comes across in her performance but Phone Bhoot fully explores every aspect of Kaif’s star power, from her endearing screen presence to her fabulous dancing skills to the iconic Slice ads.

One glaring flaw in the film is something Bollywood has insisted on doing for years – the potential for raunchy comedy begins and ends at a character who objectifies women at the shortest notice and is frankly, creepy.

The film’s own, original comedy, rarely works except when stars like Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha are at work.