Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Pt 1 Review: Tom Cruise vs A.I. Is Thrilling

A menacing superweapon that has the rich and powerful vying for control over it isn’t a novel concept in the word of action movies. For the longest time, the genres of action, thriller, and horror have churned out films warning humans about the dangers of overdependence on technology.

The phrase, “So, you mean it’s sentient?” is almost a given in these films and it also makes an appearance in Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh film of the franchise.