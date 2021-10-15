'Little Things' S4 Review: A Rare Slice-of-Life Gem About Self-Discovery

Little Things, back for its fourth season, is a sweet show about mostly sweet people living a very real and honest life for the most part. It’s very rare that love stories on screen don’t mean exaggerated larger-than-life love, fighting or sex, because real life love stories exist somewhere between living through the mundane, real love stories exist mostly after Raj has found and now gotten together with Simran.

In India, a lot of our stories are about how the boy gets the girl, but Little Things is about what happens when boy and girl have been together for years and actually seen real life together.