‘King of Kotha’ Review: Dulquer Salmaan Film Has the Makings of a Cult Classic

On the face of it, King of Kotha seems like the perfect flick to be a vehicle for an actor’s preexisting or imminent superstardom. It also helps that Dulquer Salmaan seems to fit perfectly within this massy world.

Abhilash Joshiy’s debut directorial written by Abhilash N Chandran takes place in the fictional town of Kotha where a man called Raju is a living legend. The film uses several tropes familiar of the gangster film genre (borrowing heavily from action and horror movies as well) and while some are given a fresh touch, others bog down the film with their predictability.