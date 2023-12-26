'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' Review: This Gen Z Tale Is Smart & Full of Heart

Stand-up comic Imaad Ali (Siddhant Chaturvedi) introduces the rest of the film’s cast during a set – he lives with Ahana Singh (Ananya Panday) who is in a long-term relationship with Rohan and his ‘gang’ is completed by a gym trainer Neil Pereira (Adarsh Gourav) who is in a ‘secret’ situationship with an influencer.

A lot of the film can seem artificial and glossy – it isn’t relatable on a surface level, even for someone who belongs to the same city. Not a single local train makes its presence known but this is one of those rare films set in Mumbai that doesn't make the city a character. Instead, we see the lives of our main characters unfurl through social media posts and booze-filled evenings.