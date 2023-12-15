'Priscilla' Review: An Earnest Story of Solitude From Which There Is No Escape

From moving her away from her older life to deciding what colour her hair should be, what felt like a fairytale romance to Priscilla at first soon begins to chip away at her. Their first kiss, also when Priscilla is too young, feels almost haphazard and alien – while words like ‘abuse’ don’t enter the film’s vocabulary, the film’s visual language keeps it at the forefront.

“It’s either me or a career…When I call you, I need you to be there for me,” Elvis says and you almost shudder from the implications.